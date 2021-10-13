Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $35.05 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $35,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of CM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. 8,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,623. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.