Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $36.28 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Ossiam raised its position in Micron Technology by 57.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,077,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 395,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Micron Technology by 113.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 572,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,996 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,620 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 641,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,824,461. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

