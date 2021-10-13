Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $46.20 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $46,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 656,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,083,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 65,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,353. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

