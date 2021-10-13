Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $62.01 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.21% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $62,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.95. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,284. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

