Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $65.48 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.46 on Wednesday, reaching $588.15. 40,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,747. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.40. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

