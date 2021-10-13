Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.43% of Arrow Electronics worth $35,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.