Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $33,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,106,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 218,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 601,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,554 shares of company stock valued at $61,568,029. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

ZM stock traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,888. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

