Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 45,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.16. 81,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

