Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 230.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of The Allstate worth $45,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.17. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

