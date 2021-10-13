Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Anthem worth $85,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in Anthem by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

