Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,200 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $446.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,485. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.