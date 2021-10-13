Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 242,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 242,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $463,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.16. 2,557,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.