Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 25,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.19% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $64,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

ADM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 43,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,805. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

