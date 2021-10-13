Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $82,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

