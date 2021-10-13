Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.94.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

