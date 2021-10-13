Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.67. 109,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

