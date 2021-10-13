Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $68,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.17. 49,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.