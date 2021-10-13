Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 217,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.