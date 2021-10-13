Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

