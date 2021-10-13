Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 329,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,698. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $66,300,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 96.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

