Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up to $17.84

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $19.25. Vistra shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 121,062 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 451.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $66,300,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 96.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

