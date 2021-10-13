Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on the stock.

VTSCY stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

