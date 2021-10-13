VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00210737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094139 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.