Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells $33,489.36 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 255,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,943. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -287.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

