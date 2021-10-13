Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

VLPNY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

