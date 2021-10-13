VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $253,337.69 and $16.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

