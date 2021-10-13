Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.0 days.

Separately, Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

WKRCF opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

