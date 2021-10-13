WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 15th total of 142,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WKME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.