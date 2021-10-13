Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $175.47 million and $4.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00419906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,766,979 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

