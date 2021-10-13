Warp Finance Price Reaches $205.63 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $205.63 or 0.00358433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $961,111.48 and approximately $187,886.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

