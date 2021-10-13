Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.54% of Waste Connections worth $167,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

