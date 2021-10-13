Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Waste Connections worth $194,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

