Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $277.90 on Wednesday. Watsco has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.04 and a 200-day moving average of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

