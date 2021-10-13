Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSO stock opened at $275.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

