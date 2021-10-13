WAX Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $511.23 million and approximately $42.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,798,421,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,981,001 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

