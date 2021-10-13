Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $127.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Moreover, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

LEN opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

