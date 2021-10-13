Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$47.00 to C$52.00.

10/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

TSE CNQ opened at C$49.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$50.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

