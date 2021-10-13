Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ironSource (IS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ironSource (NYSE: IS):

10/7/2021 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

10/5/2021 – ironSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

9/30/2021 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

9/29/2021 – ironSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

9/24/2021 – ironSource had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ironSource stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $121,000.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

