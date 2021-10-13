Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for adidas (ADDYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):

10/6/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

10/4/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/4/2021 – adidas is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

9/30/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/28/2021 – adidas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/28/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

