Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

9/29/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

9/23/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

8/31/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enerplus by 142.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

