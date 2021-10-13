Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

10/6/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. "

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $628,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 34,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

