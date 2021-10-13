Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/11/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 10/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 8/24/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $179.12.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.
