Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 461.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.516 dividend. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

