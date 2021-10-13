Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.53

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 58814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEICY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

About Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.