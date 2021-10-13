Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.53

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 58814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WEICY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.
About Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY)
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.