WeOwn (CHX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $161,447.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $161,447.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00213691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094284 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

