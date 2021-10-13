Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.19 and traded as low as C$10.17. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 553,789 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.1237675 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at C$3,150,422.08. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 over the last quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

