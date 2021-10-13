Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.19 and traded as low as C$10.17. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 553,789 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at C$3,150,422.08. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 over the last quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.