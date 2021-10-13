West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$218.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$218.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 92.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.00.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.26. The firm has a market cap of C$12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$114.20.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8999997 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

