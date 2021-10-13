Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

NYSE WAL opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

