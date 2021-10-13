Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)’s share price rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 81,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 37.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

