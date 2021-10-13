Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.